Photos: Buhari leads APC bigwigs as Tinubu’s campaign kicks off in Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari and top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, for the commencement off of the campaign of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

The campaign is ongoing at Rwang Pam Township Stadium, which is filled to capacity with supporters of the ruling APC.

Earlier, some governors welcomed Buhari to the state from where the president made his way to the venue of the campaign.

There are at least 10 APC governors at the occasion, with Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, who doubles as the campaign DG.

