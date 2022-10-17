Monday, October 17, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Photos: Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Host Family and Friends to Baby Shower

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are ready to welcome their baby boy any day now.

The rapper and his singer partner who have been together since 2016 and are expecting their first child together, hosted family and friends to a lovely baby shower for the little man on the way.

Big Sean posted photos and videos from the classy affair, dressed in Burberry and a stunning Jhene showed up in a white floor length tuelle number.

“Nothing more creative than creating a creation, ” the expectant dad captioned one of his posts.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: