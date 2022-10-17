Photos: Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Host Family and Friends to Baby Shower

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are ready to welcome their baby boy any day now.

The rapper and his singer partner who have been together since 2016 and are expecting their first child together, hosted family and friends to a lovely baby shower for the little man on the way.

Big Sean posted photos and videos from the classy affair, dressed in Burberry and a stunning Jhene showed up in a white floor length tuelle number.

“Nothing more creative than creating a creation, ” the expectant dad captioned one of his posts.

