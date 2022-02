Basketmouth is chilling with the big boys, hanging out with the most elite comedians in Hollywood.

The comedian, singer and actor who just concluded his London show, shared series of photos from an event in the United States.

Basketmouth posed with the likes of Cedric the Entertainer, Gary Owens, Lunell and others.

“Rolling with the big boys. I don drink water keep cup. Burp,” he captioned the post.

