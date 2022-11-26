Photos and Videos: See First Look From Rita Dominic’s White Wedding

Mr and Mrs Fidelis Anosike to the world! Rita Dominic has officially tied the knot with her beau, Fidelis Anosike in a beautiful ceremony in London, UK.

The Nollywood actress was surrounded by family and friends as she walked down the aisle to meet the love of her life.

Photos and videos from the couple’s first look has hit the internet and they sure didn’t come to play with the wedding fashion.

Rita Dominic started off the day getting ready with her bridesmaids in a white bridal robe with exaggerated sleeves made from tuelle. Her girls had on matching white robes too.

Dominic stunned in a white sleeveless ball dress with floral details. Fidelis on his part wore a blue 2-piece suit with white shirt and black bow tie. See photos below.

