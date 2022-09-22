Photos and Videos: See First Look from M.I Abaga and Eniola Mafe’s Traditional Wedding

It’s the #Incredibles22 y’all as Jude Abaga aka M.I and his lady love, Eniola Mafe are currently holding their traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

The rapper who a few weeks ago announced his engagement to his leading lady via his Instagram page, revealed that Audu Mikori introduced them to each other back in 2022.

In anticipation of his nuptials, M.I shared a video of the moment when he got on bended knees and asked Eniola to marry him and announced that he is getting married today.

Photos of the couple’s first look in silver and gold aso-oke has hit the internet with M.I donning the agbada while Eniola stuck to the modern twist on the Iron and Buba.

See videos and photos below.

