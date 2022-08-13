Saturday, August 13, 2022
Photos and Videos: Mary Remmy and Jason Njoku Renew Wedding Vows in Maldives for 10th Anniversary

Jason Njoku finally fulfilled his promise of a Maldives honeymoon, to his wife Mary Remmy.

The tech entrepreneur and his filmmaker Mrs, took their 10th wedding anniversary celebration to the Maldives and had a second wedding out of it.

The parents of 3 renewed their wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony on a white-sand beach, on one of the islands there. They also had a few friends to help celebrate their decade-long union. See photos and videos below.

