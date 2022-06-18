Photos and Videos: Blossom Chukwujeku Ties the Knot with Ehinome Akhuemokhan

Blossom Chukwujekwu has now completed all marriage rites with his lover, Ehinome Winifred Akhuemokhan.

The actor and his pastor wife held their white wedding ceremony on Friday, June 17, 2022. The couple had gotten married traditionally in Benin back in May.

The wedding ceremony took place at the Loveworld Incorporated popularly known as Christ Embassy and was officiated by the founder of the church and bride’s uncle, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. It was followed by a reception attended by celebrities.

See photos and videos.

