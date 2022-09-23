Photos: Ace Director, Biyi Bandele Buried in Lagos

Ace Nollywood film director, Biyi Bandele has been buried in Lagos on Friday, September 23.

The remains of the Nigerian novelist and co-director of the movie, Blood Sisters, was committed to the ground after a brief ceremony.

Filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, shared pictures from the burial on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote, “Biyi BÁNDÉLÉ goes home. The Writer, Poet, Screenwriter, Director and Photographer was buried today in Lagos after a brief ceremony. May his soul rest in peace.”

