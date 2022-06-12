Photography bigwigs, Aham Ibeleme, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Yagazie Eguare launch ‘ProjectX’ Photography Empowerment Initiative

Leading photographers Aham Ibeleme (Aham Ibeleme Studios), Emmanuel Oyeleke (EOP studios), and Yagazie Eguare (Gazmadu Studios) have announced the launch of the ProjectX empowerment initiative, a first-of-its-kind 6-day photography exhibition alongside other events such as panel sessions, workshops, key business discussions set to hold at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos from June 20 — 25, 2022.

ProjectX initiative is an event designed to inspire, coach, and empower the next generation of photographers through structured training, mentorship, and exceptional experiences. The ProjectX initiative was also created to commemorate 10 years of artistic growth, excellence, transformation, relevance, and impact in the Nigerian photography industry, a brainchild of the three renowned photographers.

The trio first met and forged a creative bond at a photography training held by The Future Enterprise Scheme (TFES) in March 2012, where their early passion for photography was refined and stoked to flames. Employing the insights they gained at TFES, and despite discouraging uncertainties, they chased their dreams and pursued full-time careers in artistic photography, an industry that was not quite as rewarding as it is now.

A decade down the line, their doggedness, authenticity, and creative geniuses have yielded great returns as their artistry has enjoyed numerous recognitions in Nigeria and across the African continent while they continue to serve and impact a new generation of creatives through their work and diverse educational platforms. Known for his iconic works and clientele base that boasts top brand names like Guaranty Trust Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Guinness, London Business School, Campari, T.A’Lamode Beauty, Genevieve magazine, TW magazine, Aham Ibeleme, founder – Aham Ibeleme Studios – is a Lagos-based portrait photographer.

Speaking about the event, Aham said, “I’m pretty much pumped up and excited for the upcoming ProjectX initiative. Through the exhibitions, panel sessions, and workshops, it is our deepest wish that budding creatives will be spurred to believe in the limitless possibilities of their dreams and pursue them to the utmost”.

Yagazie Eguare, Founder and Lead creative of Gazmadu Studios a premium photography brand known for her emotive, empowering, and timeless works of art. Yagazie has created images for visionaries & thought leaders from all works of life and corporate organizations like Julius Berger Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria, WIMBIZ Nigeria, Mixta Africa, and other leading organizations.

Yagazie Eguare, said, “Our goal with the ProjectX event is to help groom, reinvent, and elevate the minds of creatives across spheres. Hence, I’d like to extend a very open invitation to accomplished photographers, up and coming photographers with very little experience, as well as art and photography lovers to come to join in the artistic feast at the ProjectX event”.

Yagazie is the 2017 recipient of the Edwin George Prize for Photography, a pioneer honoree at the Future-Forward Female Movement, “and convener for the Art, Business & Creativity conference.

“Looking back from where we started, it’s humbling to see just how mind-elevating and impactful our crafts have been to the world. ProjectX is our way of contributing to the human capital and development of photographers across all levels, and the Nigerian photography industry at large,” concurred Emmanuel Oyeleke, co-founder and curator of the ProjectX event.

Emmanuel, a Canon Ambassador is a visual artist renowned for his work with distinguished Nigerian designer labels including Deola Sagoe, and Ejiro Amos Tafiri. He has also worked with top-tier brands such as Coca-Cola, GTBank, Mega Growth Nigeria, Netflix Africa, and a host of other high-profile clients.

Check out their photos:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...