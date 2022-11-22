Photo Story: National Theatre boss, Prof Ododo meets Media impresario Olisa Adibua

The General Manager of the National Arts Theatre in Lagos, Prof. Sunday Ododo, recently met with media mogul and show host, Olisa Adibua.

Joining the duo is renowned theatre producer and writer, Joseph Edgar, as they posed for a photo in front of the iconic theatre in Lagos.

It was a meeting of giants in Nigerian theatre as Olisa and Edgar have been the brains behind some of the most stirring plays in recent times.

It comes bare months after Prof Ododo promised that the revamped National theatre will offer the best standard of service delivery and compete for international events.

“The new National Theatre will be having a customer base that is international and is used to the best standards of service delivery.

“We will be competing internationally for events like World Trade Conferences, United Nations meetings, AU Conferences, and others,” Ododo had said.

While it remains fuzzy why the trio met, it’s a good bet that something captivating is in the air.

It’s Christmas after all.

Fingers crossed…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...