Photo: President Buhari Joins Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Morocco to Watch France VS Morocco Match

President Muhammadu Buhari joined other world leaders like President Joe Biden and the Prime Minister Akhannouch of Morocco, to watch the World Cup semi-final game between France and Morocco.

Buhari who is presently in the United States for the US-Africa Business Forum, was caught on camera in a photograph posted to the official Instagram account of President Biden.

Despite the 2:0 loss to France, Joe Biden noted that it was truly a great honour to watch the game and hailed the Moroccan side for their remarkable performance and all they were able to achieve during the tournament.

