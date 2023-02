Pheelz is out there doing the Lord’s work in showing off our great Nigeria in positive light.

The music producer cum artiste, thrilled Basketball fans on far away New York on Wednesday night at the Brooklyn Nets Game.

Pheelz gave a show stopping performance of his hit single, ‘Finesse’ which thrilled the audience to no end, evidenced by their bopping to the song. See clip below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...