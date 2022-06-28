Tuesday, June 28, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Pheelz Reveals He’s Closer to His Dreams After Seeing Kanye West at BET Awards

Pheelz is getting closer, day by day to his ultimate dream of world domination with his music.

The music producer and ‘Finesse’ crooner who took to the BET Awards red carpet to thrill fans from all over, revelaed he got to see Kanye West live for the first time during the award show.

Sharing his excitement at the monumental experience, he tweeted, “Saw Ye live first time today. In one step closer, pray for me.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: