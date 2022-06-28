Pheelz Reveals He’s Closer to His Dreams After Seeing Kanye West at BET Awards

Pheelz is getting closer, day by day to his ultimate dream of world domination with his music.

The music producer and ‘Finesse’ crooner who took to the BET Awards red carpet to thrill fans from all over, revelaed he got to see Kanye West live for the first time during the award show.

Sharing his excitement at the monumental experience, he tweeted, “Saw Ye live first time today. In one step closer, pray for me.

Saw YE live first time today. I’m one step closer, pray for me 🙏🏽😫 — Pheelz (@Pheelz) June 27, 2022

