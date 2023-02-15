Search
Emmanuel Offor
Pharrell Williams replaces Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton

French fashion brand Louis Vuitton has named Grammy-winning producer, rapper, singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams as its new menswear creative director.

The label described Williams as “a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion”.

He is also the co-founder of the streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club.

The Louis Vuitton role was previously held by high-profile designer Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021.

Williams’ first collection for the label will be shown at the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris in June.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive Pietro Beccari said in a statement.

“His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” Mr Beccari added.

Louis Vuitton is one of the world’s leading international fashion houses. It is part of the luxury goods group LVMH, which is owned by the world’s richest person Bernard Arnault.

