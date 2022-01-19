Pharrell Replies After Rapper 21 Savage Called Him the “King of Drip”

Pharrell had a good response for rapper 21 Savage who had nothing but kind words about his style.

Savage had taken to his Twitter to say this about the 48-year-old singer-producer: “Pharrell is the king of drip!! How the hell he do that shit for so long? [facepalm emoji].”

Many people loved that comments, and it wasn’t long before Pharrell replied.

“From Virginia… it’s Something in the Water,” he wrote, referring to his Virginia Beach festival of the same name.

See the exchange:

Pharrell is the king of drip!!

How the hell he do that shit for so long ?

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) January 17, 2022

from Virginia…it’s Something in the Water https://t.co/pbnIge83CZ — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 18, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...