Petition to Remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Passes 3 Million Signatures Amid Johnny Depp Trial

More than 3 million people have signed a petition asking for Amber Heard to be removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

According to People, the petition is aimed at DC and Warner Bros. It was launched in 2020, and barely got global attention until Johnny Depp’s defamation case against the actress over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she claimed she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Depp claimed that the article, while his name was not mentioned, did damage to his career. It is why he is now seeking $50 million from his ex-wife.

Heard is set to reprise the role of Mera in the Aquaman sequel, and has been accused of “systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood, repeating multiple accounts of fake incidents in which she had actually abused Johnny Depp, but lied and created false accounts of him being the abuser,” per the petition.

The trial, which is televised, has seen Depp’s team and witnesses accusing Heard of physically abusing Depp on more than one occasion, and cutting Depp’s finger with a glass bottle.

It is unclear the impact the petition will make, but sources in Hollywood have said that Heard’s appearance in the upcoming Aquaman movie has been trimmed to less than 10 minutes.

