Petition to Kick Amber Heard Off “Aquaman 2” Reaches All-Time Record

Many people believe Amber Heard to be an abuser and for this reason, their petition to have her kicked off Aquaman 2 has reached an all-time high.

In case you aren’t following the nasty drama: Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million for making defamatory claims that he abused her during their relationship. The trial ended last Friday, with the jury deliberating on the matter.

And while the world waits for the verdict, the petition fans of Depp launched to have Heard kicked off Aquaman has garnered a record 4.4 million signatures, which according to TMZ, makes it one of the most signed petitions on Change.org

This comes after news confirmed that Heard’s role as Mera has about 10 minutes of screen time in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” No matter, fans of Depp really want her completely scrubbed from the film.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

