Petit blasts PSG stars after Madrid collapse

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Petit, has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain players following their Champions League 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Petit was left furious with the way PSG players crumbled under pressure, branding their display as “professional misconduct.”

He said PSG’s defeat was worse than their infamous 6-1 drubbing against Barcelona in the 2016-2017 Champions League campaign.

A hat-trick from Karim Benzema ensured Real Madrid defeated PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu and qualified for the Champions League quarter-final on a 3-2 aggregate win.

Speaking on RMC Sport 1, Petit said: “The players were desperate in a few minutes. I am extremely angry because it is professional misconduct, even more, serious than that against Barça. We saw it after Real Madrid’s equalizer, things fell apart very quickly.”

He added: “There were no longer the same benchmarks, the same serenity on the players were almost at their wit’s end in the space of a few minutes when we are talking about players who have a track record, who has a personality.”

