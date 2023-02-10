Peter PSquare slams Seun Kuti over 2023 tiff

Singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P has carpeted his fellow artiste Seun Kuti for his outburst on social media against the PSquare duo.

The youngest son of the legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti in an Instagram live session slammed the PSquare brothers over their ‘sudden love’ for the ‘suffering masses and desire for a working system’ in the country.

He knocked them for campaigning for Peter Obi who he tagged an opportunist with no party structure.

He also argued the PSquare brothers, while emphasising on Mr P, had no right to tell the people who to vote for claiming they had in time past wined and dined with the ‘rich men and politicians’ that have continued to create hardship for the common man.

Reacting to his online venting, Mr P urged ‘frustrated’ Kuti to comport himself and seek intervention from his gods to change his situation.

He also advised Big Bird to take a cue from his nephew, Made Kuti who he noted was well-guided as well as clean.

Peter PSquare wrote: “Dude,I understand your frustration. But realize that the sky is big enough for all birds to fly.

“@burnaboy and other great artistes have climbed on our great Fela’s ladder to blow. Comport your self and pray to your god.

“My God has blessed my destiny & i’ll 4ever remain thankful.

“I’ll surely keep you in my prayers. Learn from your nephew @Madekuti cos he is well guided and clean.”

