Peter Okoye Trolls Nigerian Youths, Shows Off Mansion Abroad

Peter Okoye and citizens of the internet are back to trolling each other on social media.
The singer who has been very vocal about his support for a Peter Obi presidency, showed off one of his mansions abroad via Twitter.
Peter Okoye got into it with netizens noting that he used his hard earned money to acquire his properties while political office holders use the country’s money to enrich themselves.
He went on to scold tweeps who called him out for showing off, stating that he is an internationally established artistes who is currently on tour and can decide to live anywhere in the world.
Peter Okoye did not forget to add that folks should ensure they vote wisely in the coming elections and not wait for “2k in February”