Peter Okoye Trolls Nigerian Youths, Shows Off Mansion Abroad

Peter Okoye and citizens of the internet are back to trolling each other on social media.

The singer who has been very vocal about his support for a Peter Obi presidency, showed off one of his mansions abroad via Twitter.

Peter Okoye got into it with netizens noting that he used his hard earned money to acquire his properties while political office holders use the country’s money to enrich themselves.

He went on to scold tweeps who called him out for showing off, stating that he is an internationally established artistes who is currently on tour and can decide to live anywhere in the world.

Peter Okoye did not forget to add that folks should ensure they vote wisely in the coming elections and not wait for “2k in February”

They use your hard earned tax payers money to buy houses abroad, train there children in the best school abroad. And even go for medical treatment abroad! You come here dey troll me we dey my house for abroad dey do world tour. You need serious deliverance🤣! Ode!🤣😂 #ShowOff pic.twitter.com/odbTdo9rJT — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) August 18, 2022

I am an International and Established Artiste! I am not a public office holder! I can decide to own a house in any parts of the world with my hard earned money! U can continue waiting to collect 5k in February! While we are on a world tour selling out! #Psquare100CitiesWorldTour https://t.co/GnXPggdGzi — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) August 18, 2022

You praise your oppressors that denied you the best things in this life and come February 2023 they will give you 5k to sell your vote for them. And you think I will be affected😂🤣 My brother! My sister I only want A Better Nigeria🇳🇬 VOTE WISELY. #IComeInPeace — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) August 18, 2022

One more tweet!

Dont compare me/us with Politicians! There’s a different between Money and Our Money! Vote wisely! 🗣 — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) August 18, 2022

