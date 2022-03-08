Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Peter Okoye Says P-Square Will Sell Out O2 Arena Without New Songs

Everyone is excited at the reunion of singing duo and brothers, Peter Okoye and Paul and it seems the folks over in the UK are not left behind.

Following the success of Davido’s concert on March 5, Peter Okoye is looking to replicate the sold out experience with P-Square.

The singer and father of two responded to a Twitter poll which asked folks of they think the group can sell out the O2. Majority of the respondents answered “Yes” while a few others were caught between a “No” and “Maybe”

Peter Okoye went on to state that P-Square will indeed sell out the O2 in no time and without releasing any new songs. He also went on to ask his fans whether they should do the O2 Arena or Wembley stadium.

