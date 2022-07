Peter Okoye wouldn’t let the day go by without acknowledging the 10th year anniversary of his late mother’s death.

The one half of the singing group, P-Square, dedicated an Instagram post to his mum on July 12, 2022.

Sharing several photos of the deceased, Peter Okoye noted that he wished to return to being her little boy again and hopefully, heaven would make that happen.

