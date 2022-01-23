Peter Okoye Reacts to Wizkid and Davido’s Makeup Video

Peter Okoye is very excited about the wind of change blowing through the Nigerian music industry and has said as much.

The singer and one part of the newly reconciled singing group, P-Square took to Twitter to react to news that Wizkid and Davido have buried the hatchet.

The father of two tweeted,

“Peace everywhere! Love and Wind of change is all we need!”

Recall that a video of Wizkid and Davido hugging it out at a Lagos night club went viral on Saturday with the internet thrown into joyous celebration over the news.

The two singers who are the biggest names in music at the moment have reportedly been beefing for years and the situation was not made any better by fans from both quarters always attacking one another and each other’s faves.

