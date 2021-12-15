Peter Okoye Lands Hospital Following Intense Rehearsal, Postpones P-Square Reunion Show

Peter Okoye has been hospitalised after taking ill due to his intense work schedule.

The one-part member of the newly reunited singing duo, shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram to update his fans.

He revealed that he had been trying to power through pain, fever and general body weakness because of P-Square’s planned reunion show for Saturday, December 18, however, his body gave in and he decided to follow his doctor’s order to rest.

Peter Okoye however promised fans that he will be back on his feet soon and they will get to enjoy the dynamic P-Square in concert on Christmas day, December 25 and couldn’t wait to see them all.

