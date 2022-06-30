Peter Okoye Drops Cryptic Note About Quitting, Set to Introduce Someone New

Peter Okoye has dropped a cryptic message on his social media to announce that he’s quitting something.

The singer and one half of P-Square shared that whatever is going on with him has been happening since last year and he was done.

Peter Okoye shared that he is set to make an official announcement this weekend regarding the issue as he has been left with no choice.

I am quitting! Would be Introducing someone else.📌 Announcing it officially by the weekend! God bless y’all. — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 29, 2022

SAD! It’s been going on since last year! And I have done my best! And I am left with no choice than to Quit! Announcing official this weekend. — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 29, 2022

