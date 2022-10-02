Peter Obi’s supporters take over Lagos, other cities [Photos]

Thousands of supporters for Labour party candidate, Peter Obi, rallied in Lagos and other cities on Saturday, in the first major campaign march for the 2023 presidential election.

The former Anambra State governor is challenging the long dominance of ruling APC and main opposition PDP to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in governing Africa’s most populous country.

Five months before the February 25 ballot, main candidates appear in a tight race with Nigeria’s faltering economy and insecurity among the top priorities for the winner.

With Afrobeats tunes blasting from trucks, and crowds chanting his name, Obi’s supporters packed into highway service lanes in several districts in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital.

“We are taking back our country,” said Chijioke Chuwunyere, a tech consultant who was marching in Lagos Surulere area. “This is a chance to right all the wrongs.”

Obi supporters also rallied near the Lekki tollgate, where peaceful #EndSARS protests demanding better governance and an end to police brutality were violently disrupted by security forces in October 2020.

Obi was not at the rallies, but supporters also marched in other cities across the country.

