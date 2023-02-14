Search
Peter Obi’s LP collapses structure, declares support for PDP in Ogun

Politics

Some members of the Labour Party have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State.

The LP loyalists in Ewekoro Local Government collapsed their structure to support and vote the PDP in the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

PDP Senatorial candidate in Ogun Central, Olumide Aderinokun, received the former Peter Obi supporters into his party during his campaign tour of Ewekoro LG on Monday.

The Labour Party members were led by their Vice Chairman in Ewekoro, Fayoyin Kayode.

In his words, Kayode said the defecting LP members were joining the PDP because of their desire to support Aderinokun and other members of the party.

“We are leaving the Labour Party for the PDP. We will be working for the emergence of Aderinokun of the PDP as our next Senator and other candidates of the party,” he said.

Kayode disclosed that over 2000 Labour Party members defected across the various wards in Ewekoro into the PDP.

“We are happy about the future with Aderinokun and he stands out as a man with integrity amongst his rivals. I heard about him recently and I was impressed by his antecedents. Aderinokun deserves to succeed Senator Ibikunle Amosun.”

