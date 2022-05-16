Peter Obi visits Yar’Adua’s mother [Photo]

Presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, over the weekend visited the mother of former President Umar Yar’Adua.

This comes as Obi continues his tour of the country seeking to woo PDP delegates ahead of the party’s convention later this month.

In a picture shared on social media, Obi is seen sitting next to the matriarch of the Yar’Adua family, with someone, presumably a caregiver in attendance.

Obi has touted restructuring of the economy in his bid to clinch the nation’s top job, but it remaisn to be seen how well his message has been received by Nigerians.

