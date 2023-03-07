Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi, who was stabbed by political thugs during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos.

Obi who shared pictures of his visit via his official Twitter handle today, 6 March, 2023, described Mrs Efidi as a great Nigerian icon following her act to vote despite the violence meted at her.

The tweet reads: “Today, I visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi. She was attacked on 25th February in an attempt to stop her from voting, but she stood her ground. Jennifer is one of the great icons of Nigeria’s democracy.”

“She is my point of contact with every Nigerian who suffered a similar fate in their bid to exercise their voting rights, and contribute to a new Nigeria. Like many Nigerians, I acknowledge her bravery and resoluteness.

“Jennifer is a true manifestation of Profiles in Courage for a new Nigeria,” he wrote.

Recall that Edifi, who strolled with her daughter to a polling unit in Surulere, Lagos, was attacked by suspected thugs who invaded the spot to scuttle the electoral process.

Today, I visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi. She was attacked on 25th February in an attempt to stop her from voting, but she stood her ground. Jennifer is one of the great icons of Nigeria's democracy. pic.twitter.com/c9pKfdUNor — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 6, 2023

