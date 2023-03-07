Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

Politics

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi, who was stabbed by political thugs during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos.

Obi who shared pictures of his visit via his official Twitter handle today, 6 March, 2023, described Mrs Efidi as a great Nigerian icon following her act to vote despite the violence meted at her.

The tweet reads: “Today, I visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi. She was attacked on 25th February in an attempt to stop her from voting, but she stood her ground. Jennifer is one of the great icons of Nigeria’s democracy.”

“She is my point of contact with every Nigerian who suffered a similar fate in their bid to exercise their voting rights, and contribute to a new Nigeria. Like many Nigerians, I acknowledge her bravery and resoluteness.

“Jennifer is a true manifestation of Profiles in Courage for a new Nigeria,” he wrote.

Recall that Edifi, who strolled with her daughter to a polling unit in Surulere, Lagos, was attacked by suspected thugs who invaded the spot to scuttle the electoral process.

Latest

News

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

0
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as...
News

Lagos Police reads riot act ahead governorship elections

0
The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to prosecute...
News

Soludo denies plot to assassinate Peter Obi

0
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has countered the allegation...
News

61 die of Diphtheria in Kano

0
Kano State has been hit by a deadly outbreak...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

0
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as...
News

Lagos Police reads riot act ahead governorship elections

0
The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to prosecute...
News

Soludo denies plot to assassinate Peter Obi

0
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has countered the allegation...
News

61 die of Diphtheria in Kano

0
Kano State has been hit by a deadly outbreak...
Politics

Lagos Guber: PDP’s Jandor rules out LP alliance

0
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

Emmanuel Offor -
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as some deposit money banks have started paying out the old N1,000 and N500 notes, following...
Read more

Lagos Police reads riot act ahead governorship elections

Emmanuel Offor -
The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to prosecute people spreading fake news and “provocative content” on social media with the intent to cause...
Read more

Soludo denies plot to assassinate Peter Obi

Emmanuel Offor -
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has countered the allegation linking him to a plot on the life of Peter Obi. The businessman and former Anambra...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: