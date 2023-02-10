Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Peter Obi top pick for president – Bloomberg Poll

News

Barely two weeks to the election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, remains the top choice to become the nation’s next president, according to a new poll by Bloomberg.

The survey results for Bloomberg News by Premise Data Corporation were published on Friday.

According to the poll, two-thirds of respondents said they intend to vote for Obi in an election other frontline candidates – Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP – will keenly contest.

The San Francisco-based Premise said it polled 2,384 Nigerians from January 26 to February 4 via a smartphone app and that submissions were selected from quotas developed by age, gender and location across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

Bloomberg also said it weighted the results against the original quotas to ensure national representation.

According to the poll results, among the decided voters, Obi scored 66%; Tinubu scored 18%, and Atiku scored 10%.

Meanwhile, for the undecided voters, Obi scored 47%; Tinubu scored 27%, and Atiku scored 9%.

“Of the 93% of participants who said they’ve decided how to vote, 66% named Obi as their preferred choice,” Bloomberg said.

Recall that Obi scored a slightly higher 72% among decided respondents in an earlier Premise poll that Bloomberg released in September as the official election campaign kicked off.

Latest

News

Church of England approves blessing of gay marriages

0
The Church of England General Synod has approved the...
Politics

Just In: Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan in attendance as Buhari chairs council of state meeting

0
President Muhammmadu Buhari on Friday chaired the National Council...
Celebrity

Tems’ Song, ‘Found’ Receives RIAA Gold Certification

0
Tems has scored yet another career feat with her song 'Found'
Celebrity

Gospel Singer Sinach, Appointed Ambassador by Dominican Republic

0
Sinach Joseph aka Sinach has been appointed an ambassador by the government of the commonwealth of Dominica.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Church of England approves blessing of gay marriages

0
The Church of England General Synod has approved the...
Politics

Just In: Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan in attendance as Buhari chairs council of state meeting

0
President Muhammmadu Buhari on Friday chaired the National Council...
Celebrity

Tems’ Song, ‘Found’ Receives RIAA Gold Certification

0
Tems has scored yet another career feat with her song 'Found'
Celebrity

Gospel Singer Sinach, Appointed Ambassador by Dominican Republic

0
Sinach Joseph aka Sinach has been appointed an ambassador by the government of the commonwealth of Dominica.
Celebrity

Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Hilariously Recount How They Found Out She Was Pregnant

0
Keke Palmer always gives folks a good laugh with her many antics and her pregnancy story is no exception.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Church of England approves blessing of gay marriages

Emmanuel Offor -
The Church of England General Synod has approved the proposals to offer blessings to same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriage. A marathon debate across...
Read more

Just In: Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan in attendance as Buhari chairs council of state meeting

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammmadu Buhari on Friday chaired the National Council of State meeting to address the current upheaval regarding the naira redesign and the currency...
Read more

Tems’ Song, ‘Found’ Receives RIAA Gold Certification

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Tems has scored yet another career feat with her song 'Found'
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: