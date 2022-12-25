Search
Peter Obi to spend Christmas Day with Kogi IDPs

Politics

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has revealed that he will be celebrating the Christmas Day at the Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in Ibaji and Idah, Kogi state.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Friday by the Kogi State Chairman of the party, Ahmed Mohammed.

The statement reads “In the spirit of the joyful season, His  Excellency, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi, will be celebrating Christmas day, December 25 with less privileged living in the IDP camps around Idah and Ibaji areas.

“The Parishioners of St Boniface Catholic Cathedral, Sabongari and all Christian faithful at Idah, Kogi State, will join the celebration.

“We encourage all patriots that are set out to rescue our dear country to stay motivated as we work together towards achieving a new Nigeria that our unborn children will be proud of,” he added.

