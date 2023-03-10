Peter Obi sympathises with victims of Lagos bus-train crash

The candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has commiserated with families of victims of an accident involving a train and a bus conveying state workers in Lagos on Thursday morning.

Reacting to the incident in a Twitter post on Thursday evening, Obi said that such “avoidable” accidents should at all times be avoided.

Describing such incidents as heartbreaking, the former Anambra State governor urged relevant agencies and authorities to stand up to their responsibilities.

His post read, “I received the depressing news of a train collision with a BRT Staff Bus in Ikeja today, where precious lives were lost and several people wounded. We must at all cost, guard against accidents like this.

“The many lives lost to such avoidable incidents are heart breaking. The relevant agencies and authorities must stand up to their responsibilities.

“I commiserate with the bereaved families and hope the critically injured are given good medical care for quick recovery. We are united with you in this time of sorrow and pain. May God keep us all safe as we go about our daily lives.”

