Peter Obi supporters dangerous, threat to APC, PDP – Fani-Kayode

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described Peter Obi’s supporters as “dangerous”.

The followers of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate are known as “Obidients”.

In an essay titled ‘Who are these Obidients’, Fani-Kayode said he’s interested in knowing what they represent and stand for.

The former presidential aide noted that their rise and relevance in Nigeria’s politics within a few weeks “is meteoric and phenomenal”.

Fani-Kayode said the followers of other 2023 flagbearers need to understand them and find how their minds work in order to defeat them next year.

The author warned that it would be at the peril of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ignore the Obidients.

“The truth is that they are far more dangerous to our collective cause as a ruling class than many of us can possibly conceive or appreciate.

“Only the discerning can appreciate this and know precisely where this whole thing may be heading.

“They may not have structures or representatives in the legislative and executive arms but they have ideas and vision”, Fani-Kyode added.

