Saturday, August 20, 2022
Peter Obi solidarity rally shuts down Imo

Youths in Imo state on Saturday staged a solidarity rally in support of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The youths took to the streets of Owerri, carrying banners and chanting songs amid heavy traffic.

They insist there is no better qualified candidate in 2023 than Obi.

Since leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and clinching the presidential ticket of the Labour Party, support for Mr Obi has grown in support, especially among the youths on social media.

