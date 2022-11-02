Peter Obi slams FG for not ‘showing compassion’ for flood victims

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi said the Federal Government has not shown compassion to the plight of flood victims across Nigeria.

“We want a Nigeria that we will show patriotism by caring for the people on everything. Look at the flooding that has happened all over Nigeria. As far as I am concerned, the Government of Nigeria has not responded adequately, they’ve not shown compassion,” the former Anambra State governor said on Tuesday during a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

“Leadership comes with compassion, it comes with listening, it comes with understanding. Even those people in (Internally Displaced Persons) IDP (camps) how many people has the Federal Government come to visit. That is what you do, that is what shows you are committed.”

