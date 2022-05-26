Peter Obi set to join Kwankwaso’s NNPP

Barely few hours after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, is in discussion with the leaders of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, with a view to joining the party, sources say.

Obi, a leading aspirant in the 2023 presidential election had earlier resigned his membership of the PDP on Wednesday.

Obi’s decision to quit the PDP was first conveyed to the Chairman of Aguta Ward 2, Anambra LGA, in Anambra State, last Friday, May 20, 2022.

His official resignation from the main opposition party was, however, contained in a letter addressed to the Party’s National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, which was obtained.

Sources hinted that the former Anambra Governor has been penciled down to become the running mate of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, if his eventual defection into the party sails through.

It is however not clear at the time of filing this report who will be presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate between Obi and Kwankwaso if the ongoing meeting is fruitful.

