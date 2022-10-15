Saturday, October 15, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Peter Obi says will review Labour Party’s campaign Council

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has admitted that there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the party’s presidential campaign council list released on Wednesday.

Obi has now promised a review of the list which generated a lot of controversies among supporters and opposition.

The former Anambra State governor in a series of tweets,  pleaded for patience while promising that the list will be updated in due course.

“I’ve received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list. Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list, hence the concerns expressed,” he wrote.

“In response, the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference. In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience.”

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: