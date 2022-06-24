Peter Obi Says a Prayer for Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter

As new details emerge giving a clearer view into the legal mess Ike Ekweremadu and his family got themselves in, Peter Obi has taken to his Twitter to show support for their daughter.

Recall that news surfaced that the Deputy Senate President was arrested on organ trafficking charges – a story that shocked Nigeria. Shortly after, sources close to the family revealed that the family had, in fact, found a willing donor for their daughter, Sonia, who desperately needed a liver transplant. Somewhere along the way, after the Ekweremadus brought the organ donor to the UK, they fell out, leading to the police being involved in the case and the politician and his wife being arrested on charges of organ trafficking. The donor, allegedly, is a minor.

While the conversation has dominated the public space, Peter Obi decided to say a prayer for the sick daughter, while asking for justice to be done for those who were erred in the matter.

“My family and I are with the Ekweremadu’s over their travail. We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done,” he said.

See his tweet:

