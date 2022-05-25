Peter Obi Reportedly Dumps PDP and Pulls Out of Presidential Run, Cites Gang Up Against Him

Peter Obi reportedly is no longer running for president.

According to People’s Gazette, the former governor of Anambra State has abandoned his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over concerns of party gang up against him.

“Mr Obi’s exit, coming on the eve of a hotly-contested presidential primaries, came as the politician expressed fears he might be humiliated at the convention in Abuja,” the report said.

The report continued: “Mr Obi confirmed his exit to Peoples Gazette on Wednesday evening, saying he caught wind of a gang up against him.”

We will return with more updates.

