Peter Obi opens up on offering Kwankwaso N40bn to step down

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi on Monday denied reports that he offered N40 billion to his New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso to step down for him.

The former Anambra governor made the clarification Monday during an interactive session with the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, which was held in Lekki, Lagos State.

He said: “I never knowingly or unknowingly offered anybody money to become president. In all my talks with Kwankwaso, I never offered him any money.”

Nigerian media was awash with reports that the Labour Party had offered N40 billion to Kwankwaso to step down for Obi.

However, the former Kano State Governor said in Lagos at the weekend that he was contesting to win, stressing that he is not stepping down for nobody.

