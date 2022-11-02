Peter Obi opens up on ‘deal’ with PDP Governors

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi on Tuesday defined the ‘deal’ he has with some aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Obi was speaking in Makurdi during a visit to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

He said he and the PDP Governors have a common interest in finding a better Nigeria amid increasing security threat and a humanitarian crisis.

“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria,” Mr Obi said.

He criticised the All Progressive Congress for displaying a lack of leadership during the current crisis.

Mr Obi praised Mr Ortom for confronting insecurity challenges in Benue state at personal risk and comfort.

Ortom, on his part, advised Mr Obi to negotiate power with other leading presidential candidates with a commitment to serve the people.

The Governor said if he was not a member of the PDP, he would have been working for the Labour party candidate.

