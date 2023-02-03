Search
‘Peter Obi Nollywood Actor, presidency between APC, PDP’ – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has stated that Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate does not have the numbers, describing him as a Nollywood actor.

The race is between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he declared.

El-Rufai dismissed Obi’s popularity, saying he’ll only get votes in the South-East and some parts of the South-South.

The APC stalwart said votes in only one Local Government Area in Kaduna will cancel votes in Anambra.

The LP flagbearer was governor of the State for eight years under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform.

In an interview with TVC, El-Rufai said Obi is polling one percent in Sokoto, two percent in Katsina, and five percent in Kano.

“Doing 70 percent in Anambra State does not mean somebody doing 10 percent in Kano is not better than you.

“Kano is 4 million votes…Yes, Peter Obi will sweep Southern States, he will do well in South-South, where else?” He queried.

El-Rufai added that Obi is not polling well in the South-West “other than a drop of ocean in Lagos”.

“He is polling in Christian enclaves in the North, but how many are they?” the governor quipped.

He said “ethnicity and religious bigotry will not take you anywhere”, maintaining that the election is APC versus PDP “because they have the footprint”.

Peter Obi will compete with Bola Tinubu of the APC, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso on February 25.

