Peter Obi meets Ugwuanyi in Enugu

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has met with the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The former Anambra State governor made the disclosure on Wednesday via a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

According to the Labour Party candidate, he and Governor Ugwuanyi exchanged ideas on issues bothering the Southeastern part of the country during the meeting.

He wrote, “I recently visited my brother, H.E. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu. We exchanged views on issues pertaining to the southeast, as well as on critical national interest issues”.

Peter Obi has continued to meet with stakeholders across the country, seeking support for his presidential ambition which has been on an upward swing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...