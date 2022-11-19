Peter Obi meets Ibiyeomie

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has visited Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a tweet on Saturday, Obi exchanged ideas with Ibiyeomie on issues ranging from Godliness, diligence, to productiveness.

He wrote: “Always a pleasure to meet and share quiet moments with my friend and brother, Pastor @DavidIbiyeomie of Salvation Ministry PH.

“It was a rare privilege listening to you minister on Godliness, diligence and productiveness; three core values that I advocate for.

“Thanks for the graciousness, counsel and above all, constant prayers. God bless you. -PO”

This is coming a few days after Obi visited Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries in Edo State.

Obi had met with several clergymen and visited several churches since he began his presidential campaign.

The former Anambra State governor had visited the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, where he met with Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...