Peter Obi meets Apostle Suleman

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Friday met with Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries.

Sharing a photograph of the meeting on his Twitter handle, Suleman wrote: “Thank you @PeterObi for coming to the house..may God continually protect you in Jesus name.”

Obi had visited the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, with Pastor Enoch Adeboye preaching.

In July, the LP presidential candidate met the founder of Living Faith Bible Church, David Oyedepo, at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

Also, the former Anambra State Governor met with Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

His visits to these churches had pulled mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some accusing him of playing the religious card.

