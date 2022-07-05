‘Peter Obi is not our member, stop linking him to us’ – IPOB warns Kwankwaso

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, cautioned the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, against linking its struggle with the presidential ambition of the Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

IPOB said Obi is not one of its members and has never supported the agitation for self-determination; hence Kwankwaso should desist from such connections.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, said the group is not interested in the process of Nigerian elections.

A statement by Powerful reads: “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to advise the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwoso not to involve IPOB in the selection process they call an election in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian politicians generally and Kwankwaso, in particular, should desist from linking IPOB with Peter Obi’s political ambition and campaign. Peter Obi is not an IPOB member, and never supported our agitation for freedom at any time because he pursues a totally different goal from that of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). We have no interest in the Nigerian morally decadent and fantastically corrupt political system and landscape.

“If Kwankwaso is threatened by the Labour party & Peter Obi’s teeming support by the creative and talented but downtrodden, neglected, deceived, deprived, killed (Endsars) Nigerian youths from even the North which your generation does not have any good intentions for, then he should go forward and settle his differences and stop linking IPOB to their problem.

“IPOB is not interested in the worthless politics you play in Nigeria, we don’t regard such daylight robbery, fraud, manipulation and selection as election. Maybe there is something Kwankwaso is not telling the world. Instead of saying the truth that because he is Fulani with the (born to rule mentality), he cannot play second fiddle to a Southern Christian presidential candidate, he has the temerity to associate our hallowed liberation movement with the shameless murky waters of the Zoo politics.

“IPOB is not concerned with the waves of this election; we have never asked for nor said anything contrary to our goal and demand. What we need is a referendum, and a referendum we must have. There are no middle ways for us as a people as far as our liberty and freedom is concerned. There is, therefore, nothing anybody can do to change our resolve towards our stated goal, which is the restoration of Biafra.

“If there is a region to avoid due to criminality with Terrorism, it is Northern Nigeria which sponsors several terrorist groups as joint venture partners and recycles them in the military and ministries, you should feel non – Northerners’ pulses when they helplessly tag along with you guys to ascertain the sensitivity of their irritations and pounding of hearts in silent prayers for safety.”

Powerful reiterated IPOB’s agitation for a referendum in the Southeast as stipulated by the United Nations, UN.

“Peter Obi is not a member of IPOB and he is neither agitating or in support of our Self Determination struggle. Why associate him with IPOB’s struggle for freedom. IPOB does not know who Peter Obi is going by our biodata bank. Our demand is our inalienable rights to self-determination and this we seek through a universally recognised and accepted political process called *REFERENDUM* as stipulated by the United Nations Charter.

“IPOB wish to use this medium and opportunity to warn every politician in Nigeria to desist from linking IPOB with their politics and selection process because we are not politicians and have no common interest. We are freedom fighters,” he added.

