Peter Obi hits back at El-Rufai over ‘Nollywood’ comment

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has reacted to the statement by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that he should focus on Nollywood instead of running for presidency.

The former Anambra State Governor said he would work hard to improve on the Nollywood industry.

Obi gave the reply on Sunday while featuring on Arise Television’s Sunday Show Program.

Recall that El-Rufai had while featuring on the Channels Television’s programme over the week dismissed Obi’s chances in the forthcoming presidential election.

El-Rufai also claimed that Obi wouldn’t score more than 1% in Sokoto and 2% in Katsina States, respectively.

However, Obi said he would focus on the Nollywood if elected president, calling on Nigerian actors to support him since El-Rufai had tagged him as one.

He said, “I thank El Rufai for what he said, at least he gave me some percentages; I’ll work hard to improve on that. The Entertainment Industry is one of the engines that will develop us as a Nation, I’ll focus on that and Nollywood.

“And since he said I’m an actor, I’m calling on all those in the entertainment industry, including Nollywood, to support me.”

