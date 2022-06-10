Peter Obi gets certificate of return from Labour Party

Peter Obi has received a certificate of return as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for next year’s general elections.

The former governor Anambra State governor received the certificate of return from the party on Friday.

“Mr. Peter Obi Receives Labour Party Certificate of Returns as its Presidential Candidate for 2023 presidential elections,” the Labour Party tweeted on its official handle alongside a photo of Obi holding the certificate of return. “Congratulations!!

Mr. Peter Obi Receives Labour Party Certificate of Returns as its Presidential Candidate for 2023 presidential elections. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/9pD9xqwa5V — LabourPartyNG (@NgLabour) June 10, 2022

Before now, a faction of the party had elected a presidential candidatefor the elections next year.

But the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) maintained that it only recognises the party’s presidential election which produced Obi as its candidate.

“The leadership of the NLC and TUC recognize the leadership of the Labour Party led by Barr. Julius Abure, a former trade union leader and workers are part of the leadership,” the NLC President Ayuba Wabba said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“The NLC and TUC are aware of only one presidential primary which was held in Asaba, Delta State on 30th May 2022 and produced HE Peter Obi as its presidential candidate and standard-bearer.”

