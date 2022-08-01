Peter Obi doesn’t have the experience to lead Nigeria – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has hit out at Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), insisting that he does not have the needed experience to lead Nigeria.

Dr. Okowa, who admitted that Obi has experience from being a former governor of Anambra, added that it is not “deep” enough to lead Nigeria.

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke in an interview with BBC pidgin.

Okowa said, “I did not say he won’t have any votes, he will have. But what I’m saying is that he’s not a new candidate. It has not been long since he left PDP. You know he was in APGA before, from APGA he came to PDP. It has not been long since he left (PDP), so he cannot say anything about PDP because that’s where he was before.”

“Some of us are still here. At every party, there are good people and bad people. But today’s Nigeria is very troubled and we need the right person. That is why I am appealing to our youths to be wise and vote well, they should not be blinded by the concept of a false change because that is how they raved on Jonathan in 2015.

“His (Obi) previous experience is not enough for this one (presidency), it will be hard. His experience is not deep enough. Even as a current governor ruling in a time of crisis, I know how hard it is. I even want to learn under Atiku because he has experience with the federal government. The thing is not easy. For them to have handled the economy at that time and made it something better, offering hope, creating jobs, and filtering the society, was not easy because it’s a bigger thing. So someone is supposed to learn through that. If you look at Obi’s experience you’ll know it’s small.”

