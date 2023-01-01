Search
Peter Obi Celebrates Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Chieftancy Title

Celebrity

Peter Obi has taken to his Twitter to celebrate his friend, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who was recently conferred with a chieftaincy title, the Odeluwa, in her hometown of Abba.

Celebrating her, the presidential candidate said, “Congratulations to my dear Sister @ChimamandaReal on your conferment with the chieftaincy title of “ODELUWA” (the writer of global acclaim) by His Royal Highness, Igwe Sir Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh during his 45th Ofala/Birthday celebration at Abba Anambra state.”

He continued, “Your service to humanity, the world of literature, Nigeria and the people of Abba is once again recognized.”

See his post:

